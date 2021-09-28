MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Residents in one Mount Juliet subdivision said they are tired of not having running water every couple of weeks due to reoccurring water main breaks. The local utility company said it is working on it, but some neighbors are saying they aren’t fixing the problem quick enough.
Neighbors said there have been six water main breaks in the Denney Hills subdivision over the past three months. Most of the breaks are happening along Hillview Drive. West Wilson Utility District leaders said old pipes are to blame.
Shane Vivrette said their neighborhood has always seen water main breaks, but they've become more frequent as more people move to Mount Juliet.
“It’s just getting ridiculous and everybody around here is tired of it,” Vivrette said. “We’re having water main breaks once every two weeks and every time we turn water back on there’s trash in the line. The water is coming out brown.”
Vivrette said this usually happens first thing in the morning.
“It’s frustrating, you get tired of it. You wake up in the morning and all of a sudden you don’t have water. You can’t take a shower before you go to work. You know, the kids can’t take a shower before going to school,” Vivrette said.
Michael Clay from the West Wilson Utility District said crews are working to install a new water main.
“The project in Hillview is an eight-inch line so that we can install fire hydrants," Clay said.
Crews already replaced the old four-inch pipes on the other side of the subdivision months ago. Vivrette has been counting down the days before their water issues are fixed.
“It should have already been done. I mean you already had your crews and equipment in here,” Vivrette said. “Why didn’t you just get it done then?”
Clay said their crews are replacing the water mains in Denney Hills in two phases so neighbors aren’t bothered by the sight of construction.
“We got one phase done, gave the neighbors a break of seeing construction equipment in there, went and finished another project and thought, ‘OK, now we’ll get back over to do phase two,” Clay said.
Workers at the West Wilson Utility District said the new water main on Hillview Drive should be working in the next couple of months, weather permitting.
