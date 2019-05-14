MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Middle School was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made to a specific person inside the school.
The incident was reported after school hours.
As a precaution, everyone remaining in the school was evacuated while the threat is investigated.
At 6:00 p.m., the police department announced that the property was deemed safe following a search.
Officers & explosive detection K9s have concluded their in-depth, precautionary search at Mt. Juliet Middle School, and the property has been deemed safe. pic.twitter.com/mYfnsjsuSi— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 14, 2019
Investigation underway at Mt. Juliet Middle after a bomb threat was made to a specific person inside the school. As a precaution, everyone remaining in the school was evacuated while the threat is investigated. Since it was after school hours, very few people had to be evacuated.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 14, 2019
