NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents in Mount Juliet are still fixing their homes after Spring storms blew through in 2020. One homeowner racked up tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Soon after he got those repairs done, he is now facing even more damage from this weekend’s tornadoes. Warren Bondi said despite the circumstances, he is keeping a positive outlook. He, his pregnant wife and young kids are all displaced right before Christmas with mounting repairs on their hands.

Bondi spent Tuesday clearing out his Mount Juliet home after a tornado ripped through his family’s Willoughby Station neighborhood. “My wife is pregnant,” Bondi said. “I have a five-year-old and a three-year-old so we just got everyone in the closet and started hearing the glass break.”

The side of their home was ripped off and is now boarded up. “Once we started looking around, it was shock honestly,” Bondi said.

However, this is not the first time severe weather has cost this family. “I don’t know,” Bondi said. “Is it the house that’s bad luck? Am I bad luck?”

In May 2020, straight line winds tore through Mt. Juliet and took Bondi’s chimney with it. The repairs cost more than $30,000 and less than a year after finally getting his home fixed, he’s back to square one. “If I can feel safe in the house again, that is more important than anything else,” Bondi said.

You’ll remember right before those straight line winds came through, tornadoes also hit this area in March 2020. “It is nerve wracking to live through a tornado again,” city commissioner Scott Hefner said.

Hefner’s home was heavily damaged in the 2020 tornadoes. At the time, the city passed legislation to waive city building permit fees to those impacted. Hefner said he is going to push that again. “By waiving the permitting fees which could be $1,000 or $3,000, that $1,000 or $500 may be the difference of getting a door replaced or air conditioner replaced,” Hefner said. “You just don’t know.”

Bondi is originally from the New Orleans area and lost his childhood home in Hurricane Katrina and is now looking for a rental until his family can rebuild. “I am keeping my eye out to see if we can make the kids feel at home rather than displaced,” Bondi said. “I know how it is so I want to try to do that for my kids.”

Hefner said it may be harder this time around for people to rebuild due to supply chain problems. Hefner said it took him nine months to get the windows replaced for the home he is still fixing from 2020. Hefner said he’s seen garage doors also backordered for about six months.