MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Tonight Mount Juliet will hold a remembrance ceremony for the lives lost during last year's tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee communities.
Tuesday's ceremony begins at 5:45 at the Town Center Clock Tower.
There will be a prayer of remembrance, Mount Juliet Honor Guard and a luminary vigil.
Wednesday marks one year to the day since tornadoes devastated several Midstate communities.
The ceremony is open to the public but will also be livestreamed. You can watch the livestream by clicking here.
