MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet family is now back in their home after the march 2020 tornadoes destroyed it.

On Friday, 15 months later was move-in day for the David and Pam Kemp. They have lived in that house since 1997 but now it has a new look after most of it was damaged by tornadoes.

“I don’t think we ever considered moving. I think it was just kind of a thing, we wanted to be home. this was our home,” said Pam Kemp as she sat on her new porch. “We’ve been here a while. I don’t think there was ever any doubt we were going to come back,” she added.

As move-in trucks pulled up to the Kemp driveway, David and Pam showed the movers where to place things.

The Kemps are glad to be back home. The newly done home has new floors and things with a little bit of the old home like the mantle over the fireplace.

Another new thing in the home, a bigger safe room.

“Basically, when the tornado hit this is where we ended up coming and we’ve expanded it this time because we know the neighbors here don’t have basement houses,” said David Kemp showing his new safe room. “When we move in, we’re going to tell everybody, the next severe weather that comes, come on over to our house and you can stay here and wait it out,” he added.

The journey to this point wasn’t easy. But they had lots of help and support from family and friends after their home was destroyed.

“After the tornadoes we had a friend call us within a day or two and tell us they had a house in Del Webb that was sitting empty that had been her dads. And we were welcome to live there. And that was nice,” said Amy Kemp. “We’ve had so many people praying for us. people would send us stuff they think we lost. I think we got about $10,000 dollars in gift cards at some point,” she added.

The Kemp’s say this new home isn’t just theirs.

“This is not our house; this is God's house. He saved us that night no doubt,” said David very emotionally as he showed his shop room with scripture written on many of the walls.

“Somebody had an idea to write scripture so we thought that was awesome. So as you can see. When somebody put it up on Facebook about coming to write scriptures. We invited all of our friends and family to come. It’s through the whole house. Everywhere,” said David Kemp.

But Kemp says the scriptures on the wall in his workshop won’t be covered up like the ones on the rest of the walls in the house.

“I didn’t cover that up cause I wanted to have that as a reminder. Something you don’t ever forget. I mean you lived through that, you don’t ever forget,” said David.

David says he knows not everyone has recovered from the tornado.

“I want to get to that point once we get moved in and settled. I hope to help people like they helped me,” David said.

But for the Kemp’s moving-in on Friday was a ‘Victory Pose’ moment.

“I started doing a silly little thing for fun. A victory pose. Every time something was finished, I would do this little thing. And people started calling it my victory pose,” Amy Kemp said. “And then we had workers come and David would have all the workers do the victory pose when they’re done,” she added.