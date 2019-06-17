MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet city commissioner said the city will not pass a budget on time.
James Maness, the city’s vice mayor and District 2 commissioner, said in a video posted on YouTube that the budget won’t be done on time.
“At this point, it appears the city of Mount Juliet will not pass a budget on time,” said Maness.
The commissioner said he will release a series of YouTube videos updating people as they make progress, but now he said the big issue is city leaders are not doing the job they were elected to do.
“But without a new budget in place, more importantly, after July 1, we will not be able to amend the existing budget,” Maness said. “In the case of an emergency, this would put us in a very difficult situation and make it very difficult to address any problems.”
Maness said he believes everyone is on board with the vast majority of the budget.
The remaining hiccup is over funding for emergency services. This has been the topic of a proposed property tax increase earlier this year.
Maness said more videos will be coming within the next few days where he hopes to offer some simple solutions to the problems.
The Mount Juliet City Council will meet again on Monday, June 24.
