Metro police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on the northbound side of Briley Parkway near McGavock Pike just before 6:30 p.m.
MNPD officials said the motorcycle collided with a Jeep as they were traveling.
There were two occupants on the motorcycle. Both were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious, unstable injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
Officers on the scene established incident command and called the Fatal Traffic Crash team to the scene.
Only one lane of travel will be open while the crash is investigated. Officials estimate all lanes will re-open by 10 p.m.
