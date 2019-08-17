NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Charlotte Pike on Saturday night.
According to Metro Police, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m.
The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, but officers said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Charlotte Pike was closed in the 5700 block while police waited for tow trucks to take away the crashed cycle and car.
It has now reopened.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.