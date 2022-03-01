CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted Tuesday following a Hit and Run, according to Clarksville Police.
CPD said officers are still investigating the crash that occurred at 4:45 p.m. at Fort Campbell BLVD and Ashbury Rd. According to the report, the collision involved a motorcycle and a gray cat that fled the scene.
Police said they believe the vehicle that left the scene to be a gray Honda Civic.
According to authorities, the motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and his status is unknown at this time.
Officials have closed two northbound lanes of 41A at Ashbury Rd to investigate the scene.
Anyone with information or additional video footage regarding this accident is asked to call Investigator Nemeth Headley at (931)648-0656.
