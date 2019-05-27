NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A motorcyclist killed Sunday night at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hobson Pike has been identified.
Investigators said 22-year-old Jacob Mathis of Fairview, TN was riding a Suzuki motorcycle south on Murfreesboro Pike when a Ford Edge traveling north driven by 36-year-old Gilberto Diaz of Nashville began to turn left onto Hobson Pike and pulled in front of the motorcycle.
Mathis' motorcycle collided with the passenger side of Diaz's SUV and Mathis was thrown from the bike. According to witnesses, Mathis was then struck by a Ford Ranger pickup truck that did not stop.
Mathis was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Diaz admitted to drinking three beers earlier Sunday, and his blood is currently undergoing testing. He was treated for minor injuries and charged early Monday for driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Diaz was released on $750 bond.
Metro Police believe the cause of the crash that killed Mathis was the failure to yield on the part of Diaz. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the driver of the Ford pickup truck is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
