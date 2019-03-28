PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Robertson County on Wednesday night.
According to Smokey Barn News, the motorcycle and a car crashed into each other just after 9 p.m. on Highway 49 near Interstate 24.
The car went off the road and hit a row of trees. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials have not released the name of the motorcyclist at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Smokey Barn News reported the following agencies responded to the scene: Robertson County Emergency Management Agency, Robertson County EMS, the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.
