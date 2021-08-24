Motorcyclist killed in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after their motorcycle crashed on Veterans Parkway Monday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police.
Police say the crash happened on Veterans Parkway near Blackwell Boulevard just before 9 p.m..
@MboroPoliceDept Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a motorcycle crash on Veterans Pkwy. near Blackwell Blvd. Motorcyclist has been pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcyclist lost control and ran off the road around 8:42 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. pic.twitter.com/qsPV02LVpC— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) August 24, 2021
A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist lost control and ran off the road.
They were pronounced dead shortly after.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.