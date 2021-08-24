Motorcyclist killed in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after their motorcycle crashed on Veterans Parkway Monday evening, according to Murfreesboro Police. 

Police say the crash happened on Veterans Parkway near Blackwell Boulevard just before 9 p.m.. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist lost control and ran off the road. 

They were pronounced dead shortly after. 

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

