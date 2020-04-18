NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to positively identify a man they believe to be a 61-year-old Nashville man following a fatal crash Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 2:30 a.m. and found the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after riding his 1997 Harley Davidson east on I-24 in a heavy rain storm.
Roadway evidence shows that after the crash, he may have also been struck by a passing motorist who did not remain at the scene.
Fatal crash investigators are asking anyone with information about this crash to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
