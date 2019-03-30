ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a taxi.
This all happened shortly after midnight in Antioch at Murfreesboro Road and Ransom Place.
Police tell us the taxi was making a turn when the motorcyclist crashed into the car at the intersection.
The taxi driver was uninjured.
