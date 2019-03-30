ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a taxi early Saturday morning.
This all happened shortly after midnight in Antioch at Murfreesboro Road and Ransom Place. Investigators identified the victim as 23-year-old Kenneth Hendrix Jr.
Police tell us the 2012 Dodge Caravan taxi was making a turn when Hendrix's 2001 Suzuki motorcycle crashed into the van at the intersection. The taxi driver was uninjured.
Witnesses told investigators Hendrix was traveling at a high rate of speed. Hendrix died at the scene.
Investigators said no evidence at the scene showed alcohol or drug involvement in the crash and that excessive speed was the contributing factor to the crash.
