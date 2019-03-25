NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police has identified the victim of a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot on Nolensville Pike near Zoo Road on Sunday evening.
According to investigators, 20-year-old Jovel H. Portillo-Ramirez was riding a Suzuki motorcycle without a license plate north of Nolensville Pike when he struck the driver's side of the Pilot. The Pilot was turning left out of a business on the 3700 block of Nolensville Pike traveling south. Witnesses told investigators that as the Pilot began to make a turn, the motorcycle changed lanes from behind another vehicle and quickly accelerated. The driver of the Pilot and his four passengers were not injured.
Investigators said Portillo-Ramirez's speeding and reckless driving were the preliminary contributing causes to the crash. Portillo-Ramirez died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.