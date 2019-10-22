A Joelton man on a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a car on Clarksville Pike on Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified the man as John Binkley Jr., 28.
Police said Brinkley was riding his Yamaha motorcycle south on Clarksville Pike around 3 p.m. when he collided with a Honda Accord, driven by Rayona Campbell, 29, that had entered the intersection from Stevens Lane. Campbell was traveling east on Stevens Lane.
She reported that after coming to a stop at the intersection and believing the intersection was clear, she began to cross Clarksville Pike when the collision occurred.
Binkley died at the scene. Campbell was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement in the fatal crash. The preliminary contributing factor of the crash appears to be Campbell's failure to yield.
