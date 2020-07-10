NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Briley Parkway near the Interstate 24 junction.
Police say westbound traffic is being diverted to I-24 while police work to clear the roadway.
Fatal crash now being worked on Briley Pkwy near the I-24 junction. Westbound traffic on Briley Pkwy being diverted to I-24. Motorcyclist has died.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 11, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
