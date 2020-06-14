NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the rear of a stopped car in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning.
Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as 28-year-old Phillip Steverson of Murfreesboro. The investigation shows at 3:15 a.m. a Nissan Sentra was stopped for a red light on Demonbreun Street when Steverson's 2009 Suzuki motorcycle hit the back of the Sentra, throwing Steverson from the bike.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from is injuries.
The driver of the Sentra was not injured.
