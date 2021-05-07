Motorcyclist killed by falling tree in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed as storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
Our news partners at Smokey Barn News in Robertson County tell us a tree fell on a motorcyclist just a few blocks from Interstate 24.
The large tree reportedly fell on top of the motorcycle and a pickup truck.
The motorcyclist died on the scene. No one in the truck was injured.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.