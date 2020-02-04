SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – A driver making a left turn in Smyrna ended up striking a motorcycle, killing the operator.
Smyrna Police say 48-year-old Karl J. Burdette was riding his motorcycle north on So. Lowry Street, when a minivan driven by 70-year-old Willa D. Palmer made a left hand turn in front of Burdette.
Police say Palmer was driving in the southbound on So. Lowry Street when she started making a left-hand turn onto Sam Griffin Road.
The wreck happened at approximately 6:00pm Monday, and Mr. Burdette was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
Police continue investigating this accident, and the findings will be presented at a later date to the District Attorney of Rutherford County.
