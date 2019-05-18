NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after a crash involving an SUV on Brick Church Pike near Ewing Drive.
Investigators said 27-year-old Terry Cockrill of Nashville was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle north on Brick Church Pike when he struck the back of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder.
Cockrill was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. The 64-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor, and the initial investigation shows fault on Cockrill's part due to speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.