NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after a crash involving an SUV on Brick Church Pike near Ewing Drive.

Investigators said 27-year-old Terry Cockrill of Nashville was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle north on Brick Church Pike when he struck the back of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder.

Cockrill was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. The 64-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor, and the initial investigation shows fault on Cockrill's part due to speed.

