CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman arrested for a New Years DUI crash that injured a motorcycle rider is facing new charges including vehicular homicide after the victim died.
Clarksville Police Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. at Quinn Lane at around 10 p.m. on January 1.
Arial Hummel, 38, was driving south in a Jeep Wrangler on Ft. Campbell Blvd. near Quinn Lane, when she attempted to make a left turn onto private property.
A 51-year-old man was headed north on Ft. Campbell Blvd. riding a Victory motorcycle when Hummell crossed into his path as she made her turn, causing the motorcycle to collide with her vehicle.
The victim, later identified as Harold Perry, was thrown from his motorcycle into the rear tire and frame of the Jeep. Emergency crews freed Perry, and he was transported by Life Flight in critical condition to a Nashville hospital where he underwent surgery. Perry died from his injuries on January 7.
Hummel was arrested on a driving under the influence charge on New Years Day, and subsequently posted the $1,500 bond and was released. She was rearrested Thursday morning and now faces additional charges of vehicular homicide, and failure to yield resulting in death or injury. She is being held on no bond.
