NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-65 southbound near mile marker 87.
News4 is told a motorcyclist struck a pothole in the road.
At this time, the status of the rider is unknown.
The roadway is expected to be closed until about 4 p.m. Thursday.
News4 is on the way to the scene and will update this story as information is made available.
