MURFREESBORO (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a bad wreck in Murfreesboro overnight.
Police tell us the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened on Broad Street between Vine and Front Street. The motorcycle rider was taken to Vanderbilt hospital with serious injuries.
Officials are urging drivers to find an alternate route while the road is blocked off.
Police haven't yet released any information on what caused the crash.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
