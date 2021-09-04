WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Family members will say their final goodbyes Saturday to 2-year-old Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, after the boy was killed in the catastrophic Waverly flooding two weeks ago.

The family is calling on bikers to take part in the procession ahead of the funeral. They say Kellen was a biker at heart and loved the sound of motorcycles.

If you have a motorcycle and want to participate in the procession, you're asked to meet at the Flying J off exit 182 on I-40 at 11 a.m., with the procession set to start at 11:30.