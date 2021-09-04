WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Family members said their final goodbyes Saturday to 2-year-old Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, after the boy was killed in the catastrophic Waverly flooding two weeks ago.
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A grandfather is putting others’ needs first despite the news his grandson is among the victims of the flood.
The family called on bikers to take part in the procession ahead of the funeral. They say Kellen was a biker at heart and loved the sound of motorcycles.
As part of the services, hundreds of bikers escorted him to the burial. In total, around 1,000 people attended the community goodbye.
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Families of the 20 people killed in the catastrophic Humphreys County flooding won't have to pay a dime for funeral servi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.