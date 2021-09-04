WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Family members said their final goodbyes Saturday to 2-year-old Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, after the boy was killed in the catastrophic Waverly flooding two weeks ago.

The family called on bikers to take part in the procession ahead of the funeral. They say Kellen was a biker at heart and loved the sound of motorcycles.

As part of the services, hundreds of bikers escorted him to the burial. In total, around 1,000 people attended the community goodbye.