CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash on Wednesday afternoon seriously injured a man on a motorcycle on Highway 127 North near Walmart in Crossville.
According to Crossville Police Department, 44-year-old Michael Paul Howard was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north when a purple 2017 Ford Fusion driven by 20-year-old Justin Lawson of Crossville crossed over Highway 127 North from Matherly Drive, failed to yield, and crashed with Howard. Howard was ejected from his motorcycle and received a serious life-threatening injury to his right leg.
Howard was stabilized at the scene and transported by air to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga where he was treated for his injuries. Lawson was charged with failure to yield and failure to use due care.
