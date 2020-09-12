NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man in his late 40's has been pronounced dead Saturday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan.
The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Massman Drive in Nashville.
The area is closed at this time and the fatal crash team is responding to the scene.
News4 is gathering further information from the scene.
