LYNCHBURG, TN (WSMV) – Motlow State Community College student Eli Certain donated over 1,200 lbs. of food to her college’s student pantry Wednesday.
“Every day I was on campus, I would walk by the student pantry shelves and see that they were low, or had the same few items on them,” Certain said. “I knew I had the power to make a difference, so I did.”
Certain reached out to Feed America First, an organization that receives donations from large corporations and divides them among smaller organizations.
Typically, Feed America First usually requires a fee for those collecting donations. In exchange for helping the nonprofit deliver the items, the fee was waived.
Certain rented a moving tuck and arrived at 6 a.m. to pick up the items to deliver to Smyrna. The donations were at Motlow by 11 a.m.
The items that Certain donated included fish, vegetables, milk, and personal hygiene products.
Certain’s passion for social service really motivated her.
“I have a passion for social service, and I can’t imagine doing anything else with my life,” she said.
If you are interested in donating items to Motlow State, below are the drop locations on each of the school’s campuses.
- Smyrna: Cafe Kiosk, Hiatt-Spivey Building
- Moore County: Student Activity and Resource Center, Forrester Building
- McMinnville: In front of One-Stop
- Fayetteville: In front of One-Stop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.