Jefferson Street shooting
Brandon Smith
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are actively investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 32-year-old man in Nashville Friday night. 
 
Police tell us the shooting happened around 7 p.m. inside the House of Legends on Jefferson Street. 
 
According to officials, 32-year-old Isiah Meneese worked at the venue and walked into the building when two men got out of a black four-door Sedan and followed him inside. Shortly after, the two men ran from the building and fled in the Sedan. 
 
Officers found Meneese with multiple gunshot wounds inside the business that was closed at the time. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. 
 
Police are investigating the motive of the shooting. Anyone with information about Meneese’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

