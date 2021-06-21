Motivation Monday: Ninja training in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - If you've ever wanted to train like a ninja, there might be a perfect spot in Murfreesboro.
Fortified Fitness is a local gym that offers ninja warrior training for kids and adults.
In fact, several of the Middle Tennesseans who have made it on the show American Ninja Warrior received their training at Fortified.
The gym also offers aerial skills and parkour training, as well as small-group fitness classes. Their goal: to teach practical and simple solutions to help people make real progress in their fitness and health.
It's a great place for you or your child to train and exercise in a non-traditional setting and this morning our Big Joe on the Go is stopping by to learn more.
