NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the start of a brand new work week, which means it's time for a brand new workout for Motivation Monday!
This morning our Big Joe on the Go is in South Nashville at RISE Juice + Fitness in Lenox Village learning about their unique approach to fitness and training.
At RISE the emphasis is put on a small group fitness environment that allows each member in the gym to receive individual attention and training results.
"It keeps people wanting to come back and so often it's easy to get out of a routine," said RISE Owner Nichole Morrison. "When you know you've got other people counting on you to come in, and somebody actually texting you saying 'hey, are you coming to class?' they need that, it's so important these days."
