SPRING HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - If you're having trouble getting yourself going at the start of this week, our Big Joe on the Go has you covered.
That's right, it's Motivation Monday, and this morning Joe is in Spring Hill giving a new workout a try at Pure Barre.
Barre combines low impact and high intensity exercise for a complete workout that tones your muscles and core.
It's the perfect program for anyone looking to get their week off on the right foot, and this morning Joe is speaking with employees about all the benefits a barre workout has to offer.
