CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) – The motion hearing for the Joe Daniels case continued into its third day on Friday.

On Thursday, Judge David Wolfe ruled two pieces of evidence will not be admitted in trial. Those pieces of evidence include a police report filed by a woman who said her daughter talked with a boy some people believe to be Joe Clyde.

But that conversation took place four years ago when her daughter was 4-years-old. The judge said unless her 8-year-old wants to testify, the police report she filed won’t be admitted in court.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018. A few days later, after the reporting of the disappearance, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed. He confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.