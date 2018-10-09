A motion has been filed to stay the execution date of Edmund Zagorski, and was granted in the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday afternoon.
The court concluded in documents released to News 4 that they concluded there were "execeptional circumstances" in the case warranting a stay. They also specify that Zagorski "timely exercised" the right to file an appeal.
The decision of another Supreme Court case, Martinez v. Ryan, is being considered in the appeal. The finding of the court in that case was that "inadequate assistance of counsel at initial-review collateral proceedings may establish cause for a prisoner's procedural default of a claim of ineffective assistance at trial."
Court documents state Zagorski is wishing to leverage the decision in Martinez and reopen three "procedurally defaulted" habeas claims.
Zagorski filed a motion to stay his execution in the Sixth Circuit Court and in District Court. On Tuesday, District Court denied his motion to stay the execution. However, the Sixth Circuit Court says the District Court gave him the right to appeal when they granted him a certificate of appealability.
"We acknowledge, as the district court did, that petitioner faces an uphill battle on the merits. Yet, balancing this factor with the others, petitioner’s motion presents conditions rarely seen in the usual course of death penalty proceedings. Zagorski timely sought Rule 60(b) relief, which the district court recently denied after a lengthy stay of proceedings that began in 2013."
A Tennessee inmate who is set to be executed on Thursday has filed an injunction in U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee to stop the state from using its lethal injection protocol.
Edmund Zagorski's attorney filed the motion on Wednesday asking a federal judge to hear the matter.
Zagorski asked the state earlier this week that electrocution be his execution method.
The Tennessee Department of Correction informed Edmund Zagorski that it was too late to opt for the electric chair and that he will be executed via lethal injection.
According to a letter sent to Zagorski's legal team, on Sept. 11, 2018, he was given a deadline of Sept. 27, 2018, to return an affidavit concerning the method of execution.
The state said since the affidavit wasn't returned by the deadline, the execution would be carried out by lethal injection.
The state said Zagorski signed the affidavit on Oct. 6 and it was served on Warden Tony Mays around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The source also says Zagorski's legal team is looking into a possible appeal of this decision.
Zagorski was sentenced back in 1984 for killing two men during a drug deal.
Zagorski chose the electric chair over lethal injection after Gov. Bill Haslam said he would not intervene in his case.
Attorney Kelley Henry issued this statement on Zagorski's behalf:
Faced with the choice of two unconstitutional methods of execution, Mr. Zagorski has indicated that if his execution is to move forward, he believes that the electric chair is the lesser of two evils. 10-18 minutes of drowning, suffocation, and chemical burning is unspeakable. We notified prison officials of his decision within two hours of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s decision.
Zagorski was moved to death watch just after midnight Tuesday.
Death watch is the three-day period before an execution. During this time, the inmate is moved to a cell next to the execution chamber and remains under 24-hour observation. The only people who are allowed to visit the inmate are the ones on his or her visitation list. All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution, which when this is up to the warden's discretion.
On Wednesday, News4 learned Zagorski decided to forgo his final meal before his execution. If he changes his mind, he will be able to have the same meal that will be provided to all the other inmates at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, which will include sloppy joes, a wheat roll, pinto beans, coleslaw, a sugar cookie and iced tea.
