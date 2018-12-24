Mothers of murdered children given the gift of joy and love on day that can be extremely difficult, Christmas Eve.
Clemmie Greenlee started the Mothers Over Murder(M.O.M.) support group after losing her own son.
“My son was murdered in 2003, and that was my only child,” Greenlee said. “You need checking-on for at least that first year.”
Greenlee usually hosts an annual event for the women.
“My son was murdered on December 8th so I try to have something between December the 15th and the 20th,” Greenlee said.
But after having a heart transplant this year, someone else stepped in.
“I want to just love on them so that’s what we have here tonight,” organizer David Fischette said.
With Greenlee’s help, David Fischette hosted a Christmas Eve dinner with entertainment, gifts for the women and their families.
“Whether they need to cry, whether they need to laugh, whether they need to talk about their lost kids,” Fischette said. “We just want it to be a safe loving place for them to hang out and celebrate the season.”
The season of giving celebrated by a group who has had such a big piece of their lives taken by violence.
“Just for one minutes they’re not crying, they’re not hurting,” Greenlee said. “This is what Christmas is about coming to be happy.”
Greenlee is always looking for more mothers to join her support group, if you’re interested visit here website here: https://www.nashvillepeacemakers.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.