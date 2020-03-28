NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many mothers are concerned about breastfeeding their baby during the coronavirus pandemic.
News4 spoke with a Vanderbilt pediatric doctor who said it’s actually safe and encouraged.
“The few studies that we do have have not shown any transmission of the COVID-19 virus into the breast milk,” said Dr. Dr. Stephanie Attarian.
Doctors are advising moms who are sick to keep breastfeeding.
“We are asking moms who are separated from their babies either because they are too ill to be with their baby or moms who continue to have fever. We are asking them to continue to pump their breast milk and give it to the baby,” said Dr. Attarian.
Breast milk provides a lot of nutrients and protection for babies.
“If she has been exposed to the virus or it has been in her bloodstream her body will make one of a kind antibodies for the COVID-19 virus and this will be passes onto the infant,” said Dr. Attarian.
Dr. Attarian said hospitals are taking another step for those who donate breast milk.
“Our moms who are donating milk are being screened prior to donation for the COVID-19 virus. We know that our donor milk is pasteurized just like milk you get at the grocery store. It is truly the best medicine. The one of a kind personal medication that we can provide for the baby,” said Dr. Attarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.