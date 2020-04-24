NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “It’s hard not being able to take care of your kid, because he’s sick. It’s just a nightmare,” Joelton resident Amanda Morris said.
A nightmare best describes Amanda Morris’s life this past month.
She says her son recently tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully he's recovering well, but then there's her issues with unemployment.
“Unemployment is literally the only money that I have to feed my family,” Morris said.
Morris filed for unemployment in March. The good news, she started getting benefits. The bad news, she says it recently stopped.
“They redone a staggering system where we can only do by the last digit of our social on that specific day. Well mine changed too on Monday,” Morris said.
Morris said she's tried several times to get help, calling the Department of Labor’s customer service line.
“All I’m asking is for someone to just pull up my claim. Look at it,” Morris said.
Morris says she even reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s Office.
“And of course the response I got back was just a mediocre response by email saying, well you can call the customer service line. And I’m kind of thinking when I’m reading this is, you don’t think that I tried that first?” Morris said.
Despite Morris having trouble, the Department of Labor Commissioner Jeff McCord says their recent updates are working.
“We’re starting to stagger certification by social security number, which has helped us quite a bit. And manage the scheduled down time so we can process payments until we get that extra computing capacity that we need,” McCord said.
To help Morris’s situation, News 4 sent an email to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Within a few hours, Morris sent us a note stating that the Department of Labor reached out to her, stating she needed to submit some documents. She also says they’re working on her situation. Morris is grateful she’s one step closer to getting her benefits.
After everybody that I contacted and everything that I’ve done, you guys are the very first ones to actually reach back out and actually seem to care about solving the issue for me...and I truly truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” Morris said.
The Department of Labor says they have around 600 staff members working to address open claims.
