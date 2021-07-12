NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother with strong ties to Tennessee was confirmed dead after her body was recovered from the rubble of the Surfside condo building last week.

Judy Spiegel's son confirmed his mother's body was confirmed in a social media post on Friday after the Miami-Dade Police Department reportedly shared the sad news with the family.

Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse Authorities have identified four of the nine people confirmed to have died after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida. About 150 others remained missing Sunday as rescuers painstakingly searched through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims.

Judy was the co-chair of the Arts Committee at the Erlanger Children's Hospital in Chattanooga, and her husband Kevin a former Erlanger CEO.

Judy is among the 90 people now confirmed dead in the condo building collapse.

31 other people are potentially unaccounted for at this time.

Miami-Dade Mayor Charles Burkett told the press 71 of the 90 bodies recovered from the rubble have been identified.