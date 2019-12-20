NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville mother is speaking out after her baby wound up in the hospital after eating parts of a toy often targeted towards children.
Janet Macdonald said her 9-month-old son Everett was extremely sick.
“He actually threw up a couple of chunks of this jelly-like stuff and it was weird because it bounced. He threw up for about 3 hours.”
The Macdonalds tried to figure out what exactly was making him sick.
After searching around their home they decided to call his daycare.
"They eventually figured out what had happened. They had this display of water beads that had fallen and he had gotten into them," said Macdonald.
The water beads are often used in children's crafts and can be found at almost any major retailer.
Macdonald said her son had swallowed about 6 of the beads.
“The issue is that even if you swallow them, they are going to swell inside of you and then it can do a lot of damage. We had to have an ultrasound. Then immediately he needs to go into the ER and be accessed by surgeons," said Macdonald.
The 9-month-old was taken into surgery the next day.
“It was the worst feeling of my life. They ended up at one point taking all of his intestines out his stomach and running their fingers down the whole length of his intestines to get all the pieces out.”
Macdonald is warning other parents on Facebook about the dangers they can bring.
“If you have little ones or pet’s around who put things in their mouths it’s a huge risk. I really don’t want this to happen to someone other kid, said Macdonald."
The daycare has since gotten rid of the display with the water beads.
Macdonald said that DHS is investigating the situation.
