NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A North Nashville mother is asking for help after her 10-year-old son was hit by a car Tuesday and drove off. It happened on the corner of Clay and Owen Street, and the mother wants to find out who hit her son.
From a neighbor’s front door camera, you can see and hear the instant that 10-year-old Cobi Thornton and his bike make an impact with a car and fly off.
“When I saw the footage finally, it hurt, it hurt just seeing that,” said Natricia Onry, Thornton’s mother. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to not be there when your kid gets hurt.”
Onry said her son was biking with his sister and a friend near their home.
“My daughter comes running in and is like ‘Mom, mom, Codi got hit by a car,’” Onry recalled. “All I saw was my son scraped up with his dirty wifebeater on and his shoes off and I was like ‘Oh my God, oh my God.'”
The accident sent Thornton to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a fracture in his foot, swelling, and cuts. Onry said her son and their family are lucky.
“I could have been a whole lot worse,” said Onry. “He couldn’t have been here. He could not have been here.”
As a mother, she still wants to know who the driver is that hit her son. A driver drove off in the video after a neighbor tried to help.
“He told the lady to hold on, stay there and he got my son and the bike out of the street,” Onry said. “And once the FedEx truck goes by, he turns around and the lady is gone.”
The incident may leave physical scars for Thornton, but this video will leave an image for this family.
“Who does that?” Onry questioned. “To a kid? You didn’t think to maybe get their mom or you didn’t get out of your car to check and see if they were okay?”
Onry said her son doesn’t remember much from that incident, but he recalls the driver was an elderly woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.