MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A mother and two children have been found dead after a house fire in Macon County overnight.
Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons tells News4 that a fire broke out at a home on Oak Grove Road in Red Boiling Springs at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
After the fire was extinguished, crews were searching for a woman, two-year-old child, and five-year-old child.
Sheriff Gammons says the mother and two children have since been found deceased.
Officials don't believe any foul play was involved in the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.
The home is reportedly a total loss.
