MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Shane Goddard comes home to a house full of girls that are excited to see him every day -- but for the past two weeks, one of his girls has been missing and he doesn’t know when she’s coming back.
“They’re not sleeping and they’re just scared their mother's never going to come back,” Shane Goddard said.
Shane’s wife, Alma, crossed the border illegally in 2005. Later on, she met Shane and they got married and started a family. They now have four daughters. The oldest is Sylvia and she’s only 13.
“The twins, I mean I just can’t stand when they cry for my mom," Sylvia said.
Alma was in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen and had to go Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, to get her visa. Then, the unthinkable happened.
“The immigration officer that she met with there was another lady, and she put on the form that when my wife came across she stated that she was a U.S. citizen, which is completely untrue," Goddard explained.
When an officer reports that someone illegally crosses the border claiming to be a U.S. citizen, they are banned from the United States for the rest of their life.
The Goddards were shocked because they know Alma didn't speak to anyone when she crossed and reported just that to the immigration agent. She even has an "unlawful presence waiver" from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an official document that excuses her for crossing the border illegally almost two decades ago.
“We’ve waited years, we’ve spent thousands of dollars, and this is something we wanted to do the right way," Shane Goddard says.
Now, Shane says he has no choice but to go to Mexico and find her.
“Juarez is one of the most dangerous cities in the world," he said. "I know I’m going to stand out there, I know it’s going to be dangerous."
Alma’s mother and Shane’s mother both rushed to their house to take care of the girls because Shane’s leaving tonight.
“I mean how far do you go for your family?" He said. "I have nothing to lose. I’ll go to the ends of the Earth -- whatever I need to do."
A friend of the Goddard family set up a GoFundMe page to help them out while they try to get their Alma home. If you would like to donate, click here.
