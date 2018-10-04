Mother speaks out after 10-year-old robbed at gunpoint

A Nashville mother spoke only with News4 Thursday just one week after her 10-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint.

"He was just vulnerable. They saw him as an easy target and they got him," his mother said.

Surveillance video showed two teens pointing a gun at the boy before taking off in his mother's SUV parked in their Nashville apartment complex.

"He was just shaking. His whole body was vibrating and I had to grab him and hold him really tight and he was still shaking even with me holding him down," she said.

She asked News4 not to identify her, worried about retaliation.

13 and 14-year-old boys turned themselves into police and are now charged with aggravated robbery.

"I don't feel like just throwing them in jail and throwing away the key is going to work either. I feel like it has to be some kind of programs in place where they have some type of mentor that helps them make the right decisions," the boy's mother said.

She also wants them to apologize to her son.

"They need to apologize to him and let him know that what they did was wrong to help him understand that he didn't do anything wrong because he feels guilty."

The teens waived their right to their first hearing and will be in court late October for a settlement hearing. Until then, they'll remain in custody.