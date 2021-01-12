An I-40 crash made for a terrifying day for a family. Now, a mother is reaching out with a message to two women she doesn't know and has never met.
"I had her when I was just 18," said Ashley Saunders of Mount Juliet, referring to her first daughter. "After I had her sister, it's just kinda been the three of us against the world."
Ashley said her daughters have been the consistent elements in her life through hard times and good times.
"I don't know who I would be if I wasn't a mom," she said.
Because of that, a nightmare for Ashley came Monday with her first daughter, 19-year-old Emily, in a crash.
"I just remember screaming, 'can somebody please tell me what's going on with my daughter?'" Ashley said.
It was I-40 near Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage where there was a three car crash on Monday. Metro is still investigating how it happened.
Emily was in a wrecked car when two women approached, told her they worked in healthcare, and they were here to get her out.
"Somebody called me from her phone," Ashley remembered.
It was one of the women.
"The woman said, 'I'm here. There's been a bad accident, but she's okay,'" said Ashley. "The fact someone was there for her when I couldn't be, she doesn't even know how much she touched my life. I'm glad to have my kid alive."
After this crash, Emily is now safe and back home.
"It meant a lot, and it really touched my heart that complete strangers cared enough to stop," said Emily.
Emily and her mom never did catch the names of the two women who stopped to help and made that phone call. For them, a mother has a message.
"I'm just grateful, eternally grateful," said Ashley.
