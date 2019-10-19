NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother is seeking answers after her home is shot up with eight children inside.
The shooting happened Friday night in the 600 block of Lewis Street at J.C. Napier homes.
“As soon as I closed my eyes I heard gun shots. I did not know that it was my house being shot at until the glass just start flying,” said Keshawna Morton.
Morton said they had celebrated her son’s 8th birthday when shots flew through her home.
“My mind went blank. I really thought everybody in the house was dead, literally. I thought it was just the end for all of us,” said Morton.
There were bullets in the refrigerator, walls, and several through the window both downstairs and upstairs.
“There was a shooter in the front and in the back. It was two different guns used,” said Morton.
Morton said there were over twenty shots fired.
She was able to run upstairs with the children to call for help.
“The kids was upstairs, my sister was upstairs, everybody was in the hall just sitting there. I had one of the kids call the police,” said Morton.
Morton said the police told her the home was shot intentionally.
“He said my house was targeted. He said as far as he knew no other house was hit. God was with us because somebody could've really got hit like kids. An innocent child could’ve gotten hit,” said Morton.
One child was hit by shattered glass to the head, but is going to be okay.
Morton said police are reviewing surveillance video outside of the homes to try to identify who is responsible.
