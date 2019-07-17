NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An Alabama mother is searching for answers into the disappearance of her adult son who lives in Nashville.
Gayle Womack says her son, 28-year-old Sedrick Crenshaw, was last at work on Saturday, July 6 and was last seen in the area of Linbar Drive near his home around 8:30 p.m. Nobody has seen or heard from Crenshaw since.
Crenshaw reportedly has Asperger syndrome and is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds. His mother tells News4 that he always walks or rides the bus and has a black backpack he usually carries.
Womack says this is unlike her son who usually does not leave his 10-year-old service dog. She came to Tennessee to bring his dog back to Alabama.
"He has never left his dog in the ten years of her life. He hasn't reported to work, or contacted his roommates, friends, or family," said Womack.
Metro Police confirm to News4 that a missing persons report has been filed for Crenshaw. If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search, please call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
"We are all needing him to come home," said Womack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.