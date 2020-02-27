A mother claims a school failed to protect her daughter from constant bullying, meaning she had to take things a step further. She called attorney Rocky McElhaney, and a lawsuit has been filed against metro schools.
"When my daughter came home off of the school bus, she was holding her side," said mom Lee Esther Williamson. "When she walked in the door, she just collapsed in my arms. She was breathing funny. When I raised up her shirt, that's when I saw the bruises. I said, 'it's time to go.'"
Williamson said the bruising happened to her 11-year-old daughter Taylor at Gra-Mar Middle when another student put her in a chokehold until she fell on the floor and repeatedly kicked her in the ribs.
"She has to go through therapy," said Williamson. "She's seeing two different therapists to deal with this."
Williamson said her daughter previously had her hair cut on the bus, was repeatedly slapped inside the school, and had her backpack torn all by two girls.
"Two people assaulted my daughter, plain and simple," said Williamson.
She said school staff saw some of it happen, and she met several times with school officials.
"The system is charged with a very sacred trust," said Rocky McElhaney. "When they fail to honor that trust, and fail to protect the students, something has to be done."
After the lawsuit was filed, a representative for metro schools said they can't comment on pending litigation.
The representative said in a statement; "Victims of bullying have rights in Metro Schools and there are protocols in place to thoroughly investigate threats against students. Bullying incidents must be reviewed for civil rights violations. If bullying is repeated over time and persists after documented administrative intervention, expulsion may result. Victims are also able to receive hardship transfers to other schools in certain situations if they or their parents feel their safety is threatened."
Williamson said she's moved her daughter to another school, and she's doing what's best for her.
"She's no longer at Gra-Mar because her life depends on it," she said. "She said she wanted to fight, to make sure nothing else like this happens to another student ever. This is not okay. I have to show her a different way to fight, which is what I'm doing. I'm fighting to save her life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.