NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother is speaking out after she claims the apartment she lives in has made her and her daughter sick.
Deonn McClain livea in Cayce Homes, which is a mixed-income housing.
“I told them if my daughter gets sick from these conditions, excuse my language, but I’m going to raise hell,” said McClain.
McClain has lived there since 2017.
In that time she said she had to deal mice, bugs and now mold.
“She legit developed an allergy to something inside this apartment. My only conclusion could be the conditions of this apartment and a lot of this stuff that's already wrong with this apartment I already asked to have it fixed. And they just ignore it.”
The mold she’s talking about is under sink and behind a panel above her tub.
NEWS4 sat down with the Director of Communications for MDHA, Jamie Berry, who said they are more than willing to address the problems.
Berry said the maintenance crew had addressed issues inside of McClain’s home in the past.
“9 of the 13 over the last 12 months were addressed in 0 to 2 days,” said Berry.
Berry said MDHA is aware there will sometimes be problems because of just how old the units are.
“Unfortunately these were built in the 1940s and 50s. We’re going to make sure that you are going to live as comfortably as possible. So tell me what we can do right now that still needs to be fixed.”
MDHA told us they sent someone one by to test the mold this. They should have the results back next week.
The new Envision Cayce project is underway.
MDHA is moving people out in phases to the new homes.
